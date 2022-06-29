Eugene wants WWE character who debuted in 1992 to join the Hall of Fame

Nick Dinsmore, known as Eugene in WWE, believes he and several others should receive Hall of Fame inductions for their performances as Doink the Clown.

Dinsmore portrayed the larger-than-life character at Vengeance 2003 and against Chris Benoit on an episode of SmackDown. He was one of many superstars who donned clown paint to play the part of Doink.

Speaking to “CG Ruthless Sports,” Dinsmore compared Doink and Eugene’s chances of joining the Hall of Fame.

“Eugene someday might or might not be accredited or ready for the Hall of Fame, but somebody who is is Doink the Clown,” Dinsmore said. “Doink the Clown has been a 25-year character that’s always recognizable, that’s always over, that’s always brought smiles to faces. Doink the Clown should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.” [58:30-58:52]

Doink’s last on-screen appearance took place during the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It is unclear who portrayed the character on that occasion.

Who else played Doink the Clown in WWE?

Matt Borne originally performed as Doink the Clown in 1992 and 1993 before leaving the company. Ray Licameli, Steve Keirn, and Steve Lombardi have also portrayed Doink several times over the years.

Nick Dinsmore jokingly added that fans should demand Doink be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I think there’s only six or seven guys that played Doink the Clown,” Dinsmore continued. “I think I was number five or number six and I think all of them should get Hall of Fame rings. If I had a choice, everybody should write in and say, ‘Doink the Clown for WWE Hall of Fame.’” [58:52-59:09]

One of Doink’s most high-profile matches took place at SummerSlam 1993 against Bret Hart. The two-time Hall of Famer defeated the comedy character, portrayed by Borne at the time, via disqualification in a nine-minute match.

