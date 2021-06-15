Eva Marie returns to WWE RAW alongside NXT UK Superstar

The WWE Universe has been fired up for hours after the company announced that Eva Marie would face Naomi tonight on WWE RAW. But this advertised match didn't happen.

As Naomi waited in the ring for Eva Marie, she came out alongside NXT UK's Piper Niven, who wasn't named by the ring announcer or the commentators. The members of the broadcast team made it seem like they don't know who Niven is.

Niven wrestled the match for Eva Marie, and she easily squashed Naomi in a matter of minutes. After the match, Marie declared herself the winner while she celebrated with Niven at ringside.

The match marked Niven's debut on the main roster and Marie's official return to WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that the pitched name for Piper Niven's character is "Doudrop", but he wrote that he's unsure if WWE will actually use that name.

Sapp also reported that Eva Marie wasn't returning to WWE to wrestle; instead, she'd be a manager in order to get someone else over. He specifically mentioned Piper Niven by name within the last week.

Eva Marie called out Sapp and other reporters in recent weeks for claiming that she wasn't going to wrestle, but it appears that they might have been right after all.

If Marie does wrestle in the future, judging by previous reports, it probably won't be on a regular basis, but fans will have to wait and see how her return to WWE unfolds.

