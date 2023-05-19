Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion in WWE for a while now, but some fans feel that might be about to change as soon as this September. A massive announcement by WWE has fans clamoring for a new champion.

WWE CEO Nick Khan broke the news during the Moffettnathanson conference talk that the promotion would be producing a highly anticipated live event in India this September. The CEO didn't clarify if it was going to be an ordinary live event or a premium live event. WWE has always considered India to be a critical market, and they held the Superstar Spectacle there in January 2021, coinciding with the Indian Republic Day.

Indian fans will likely get another stacked WWE house show, and with the company pulling out all the stops, top stars like Roman Reigns are expected to make the trip as well.

The moment the announcement came out, fans made it obvious that they thought that the Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal would be front and center at such an event. This comes days after Indus Sher just debuted on the main roster with Mahal in a prominent role.

Several fans even felt that Roman Reigns would be dethroned by none other than Mahal, who would be winning a title.

Roman Reigns has spoken about traveling to India before for a WWE event

Roman Reigns has been to India before to perform for the WWE fans. He has spoken about his experience quite a few times and has openly praised the country.

He also said that the hospitality he received was overwhelming and thanked the Indian audience for creating such a welcoming atmosphere.

“India is just one of the best examples, you know. The love and support have been unbelievable, and it has afforded me so many different opportunities and painted me in a light that has just been so special. I cannot thank the Indian WWE Universe enough. I’ve been over there twice, and it has been very special. The way the Indian people received me once I got tagged in, it was just the next level of reaction and acceptance, so I can't thank you guys enough for always being so good to me.”

Reigns is certainly popular in India, so it remains to be seen if he will feature on the card for the live event.

