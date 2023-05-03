Even Triple H is confused about what to do with a WWE title that has had six champions in 300+ days, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

With new titles rumored to enter the fray in WWE, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone briefly discussed the long-standing problem with the Women's Tag Team Championship.

As seen on the 2023 Draft episodes, reigning champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were drafted to RAW, which has given rise to questions about the future of the women's tag team championship and whether it will be featured on both brands.

Vince Russo was pretty honest with his assessment and claimed that WWE officials were legitimately confused about how to book most of the belts currently active on TV. Russo stated that the company expects its fans to join the dots but was unsure if the management themselves know what they're doing.

The former WWE writer even mentioned Triple H and the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship while opening up about the pointlessness of the women's tag team titles.

"So, there's only one set of Women's Tag Team Titles, and there are two shows? I can't help you with this. You know what the funny thing is, bro? They don't even understand it. There were times during this, and even with Triple H, where he seemed confused and with the new title. They are confused, and they expect us to know what's going on." [33:45 – 34:45]

Recent history of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The belts were at the center of a massive controversy in May last year when then-champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE and later "vacated" the championship due to their suspension. The duo never returned, and Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the vacant titles in a tournament in August 2022.

Since Banks and Naomi's reign, WWE has had six champions, with Aliyah and Rodriquez losing to Damage CTRL before Bayley's faction members dropped the title to Asuka and Alexa Bliss during their feud.

Dakota Kai and IYO Sky had a longer second reign, ending at the 114-day mark at the hands of Becky Lynch and Lita. The most recent title change took place on April 10, 2023, and Liv and Raquel have since defended it just once on SmackDown against Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

Damage CTRL looks to be back in the title picture on the Draft episode of RAW as Bayley and Sky beat the champs.

Has the Women's Tag Team Championship gone too stale to be successful in the long run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

