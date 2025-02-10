  • home icon
  "Everybody assumed it was going to be Cena" - Former star gives honest take on controversial WWE decision

"Everybody assumed it was going to be Cena" - Former star gives honest take on controversial WWE decision

By JP David
Modified Feb 10, 2025 10:52 GMT
John Cena will be retiring at the end of 2025. (Photos: WWE.com)
John Cena will be retiring at the end of 2025 (Photo source: wwe.com)

It's officially WrestleMania 41 season after the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, with the company making a shocking decision at the event. A former star gave his honest reaction to Main Event Jey Uso winning the Men's Rumble match over John Cena. The name in question is Stevie Richards.

The favorites to win the Men's Rumble were John Cena and CM Punk, with many predicting The Cenation Leader to reign supreme. However, Jey Uso beat all the odds by pushing Cena off the apron to get his hands raised. In the process, the OG Bloodline star secured a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Some fans online were not happy with WWE's decision to pick Main Event Jey as the winner. Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards said on the latest episode of his podcast that he had no problems with the RAW Superstar winning over the legendary Cena.

"He was definitely somebody that you want to be the non-predictable winner of that Royal Rumble. Everybody assumed it was going to be Cena because this is Cena's retirement tour," Richards said. [1:36 - 1:48]

Stevie Richards did acknowledge that WWE needed to let Jey Uso express himself rather than provide him with a script. He knew how popular The Yeet Master was at the moment.

Jey Uso reveals when WWE told him he'll win the Royal Rumble

In a chat with Daniel Cormier on the DC Check-In podcast last week, Jey Uso was asked about the time he received arguably the biggest news of his career. Main Event Jey explained that he learned about the decision hours before the event when the final four stars were called to map out the ending.

"I was humbled, man. I know as soon as they told me it was me. They told me like halfway during the day, Saturday. They were like, ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here.’ I'm last four. I see who's with me. I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah!’ They let me know, man, and then I automatically was like, ‘Man, I would show to my brothers.’ (…) I knew I liked it too because I knew not one person at the arena think it’s going to be me," Jey said. [8:22 - 8:55]
Despite initially hinting that he would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso is still mulling over his final decision. He lost to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas, while he has a special relationship with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Pratik Singh
