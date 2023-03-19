"Everybody was beneath him"- WWE veteran says Ric Flair never treated his colleagues as equals (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his ongoing war of words with Ric Flair.

The two veterans have been embroiled in an online altercation over the last few days. The Dutchman even stated that Flair owes a lot of money to Ring of Honor founder Cary Silkin. The latter also confirmed Mantell's claim.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stressed that things could have escalated between them if the current real-life war happened 15 years back. The former WWE manager also reflected on Flair's personality and ego:

"If this had been 15 years ago, if I had run across him [Ric Flair], we would've had a fight. I would have walked up to him and punched him. And I have never done that. But he's always treated people not as an equal, not anywhere close to an equal. Everybody was beneath him, even the people he worked against. He may not have broadcast that, but he always thought he was better than others." [11:00 - 11:28]

The veteran continued:

"The only guy he probably thought was better than him was [Ricky] Steamboat cause he and Steamboat came along at the same time. I am not saying they didn't have great matches, they did, but along the way, he got in his head. He thought he was better than everyone else." [From 01:30 - 11:48]

The WWE veteran says he's happy to continue his 'war' with Ric Flair

Dutch Mantell and Ric Flair are two of the most experienced veterans in the pro wrestling business. The two men have been a part of the wrestling industry for a long time and have faced their ups and downs.

While they may not be closest friends, Dutch Mantell stated that he's fine with ending the ongoing war of words if Nature Boy agrees to do so. The former WWE manager added that he wouldn't mind continuing this real-life feud, either.

"It is what it is. If he [Ric Flair] wants to end it, we can end it. But, if he don't, I am perfectly happy to continue it and bring out all the back payments that he didn't make," said Mantell. [From 12:10 to 12:26]

David Peck @dpeck100 @DirtyDMantell Dirty Dutch Mantell had some tremendous matches during his time in Florida. Watched an amazing match on YouTube from 1984 that took place at the Lakeland Civic Center against The Nature Boy Ric Flair. Dutch could go Dirty Dutch Mantell had some tremendous matches during his time in Florida. Watched an amazing match on YouTube from 1984 that took place at the Lakeland Civic Center against The Nature Boy Ric Flair. Dutch could go 💪 @DirtyDMantell https://t.co/1FAqmB6JrY

The animosity between the two began when Dutch Mantell commented on Ric Flair's last match that took place last year. The Nature Boy did not like the veteran's comments and asked him to keep his opinions to himself.

