"I don't see any stop to it"- WWE veteran calls out Ric Flair for allegedly owing money to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The war of words between Ric Flair and Dutch Mantell continues as the former WWE manager shed more light on the controversy involving The Nature Boy and the founder of Ring of Honor, Cary Silkin.

Cary Silkin recently revealed that Ric Flair still owes him $41,000 from 2009, as he did not appear on the four ROH shows he was paid for. The ROH Hall of Famer also expressed his regret for paying the money upfront.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell disclosed that Flair only made one appearance after getting paid the amount for four.

"He [Cary Silkin] run across me one day. We got talking, we became buddies and he texted me the other day. You know the story that he paid Flair 41,000 dollars to make four appearances for Ring of Honor and he made one. I don't know if he called him and told him, I'm sure he probably didn't even call him. But he still owes them 30 or 40 thousand dollars. He just conveniently forgot to pay that back. He won't even talk about it." [4:27 - 5:18]

The former Zeb Colter added that Ric has done it numerous times in the past and is unlikely to change his ways:

"Time after time after time, he has done this. I don't know how many times he can get out with this, but he got out upto now, so I don't see any stop to it." [5:46 - 5:58]

Ric Flair told the former WWE manager to keep his comments to himself

The online to-and-fro of words between Dutch Mantell and Ric Flair has been going on for the last few days. Mantell was not a fan of the WWE Hall of Famer's last match and made it clear with his comments. However, that did not sit well with the latter.

While the two veterans agreed to end the verbal war, Ric Flair hit back at Dutch Matell by stating he does not deserve the attention he's been getting and should keep his words to himself.

Ric Flair has been a part of numerous controversies in the past. However, that has rarely affected his relationship with WWE.

