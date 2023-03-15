Ric Flair announces 60-year-old legend will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend Ric Flair appeared on WWE's The Bump today to announce another induction into the 2023 Hall of Fame.

The Nature Boy hung up his wrestling boots last year during SummerSlam weekend. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the 'Ric Flair's Last Match' event in Nashville. Ric was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and currently hosts the To Be The Man podcast.

Speaking on The Bump, Ric Flair announced that The Great Muta will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The 60-year-old is a legend in the wrestling business but has never competed in a match for the company. He joins Rey Mysterio as one of the superstars thus far announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

"It is my honor, actually my distinguished honor, and I would like to be the first to announce the induction of The Great Muta into the WWE 2023 Hall of Fame class," said Ric Flair.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on The Great Muta's legendary career

Ric Flair praised The Great Muta today and said that you have to be a special person to be honored at the Hall of Fame.

The Great Muta went on a farewell tour recently and lost to SmackDown star Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH The New Year 2023 on January 1. He also teamed up with WCW legend Sting and AEW star Darby Allin at NOAH The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye on January 22.

During his appearance on The Bump, Flair noted that he wrestled Muta hundreds of times in his career and couldn't think of a better person for the company to honor during WrestleMania weekend.

"He's a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, and a great man. I've wrestled him probably five hundred times, and I can't think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy, when you are honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special person," added Flair.

The Great Muta and Rey Mysterio are the first two superstars to be announced for this year's Class of the Hall of Fame. Mick Foley has hinted that he will be inducting a superstar as well. It will be interesting to see who else receives the honor during WrestleMania weekend.

