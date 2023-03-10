The Great One, an old friend - 5 WWE Superstars Mick Foley could induct into the 2023 Hall of Fame

WWE legend Mick Foley recently teased that he has been contacted by someone about possibly inducting them into the Hall of Fame. He revealed the news on his podcast, Foley is Pod, and said that he cannot announce who the mystery person is at the moment.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. As of now, there have been no inductees announced for the event on March 31st.

Listed below are five superstars that Mick Foley could induct into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.

#5. Mick Foley could induct The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame

Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, but his former tag team partner is yet to receive the honor. The Rock is one of the most iconic superstars of all time and has created incredible moments for the WWE Universe throughout his career.

The Great One's bond and brief tag team with Mick Foley is just one of the many highlights of his career and is still talked about to this day. The Rock 'n' Sock Connection captivated the wrestling world during the Attitude Era and their "This Is Your Life" segment remains a classic.

In addition to being teammates for a brief period of time, The Brahma Bull and Mankind had several wars as singles competitors. Mick Foley would be a terrific choice to induct The Rock into the Hall of Fame later this month.

#4. Melina

One of the more embarrassing moments of Mick Foley's illustratious career was when Vince McMahon tried to get Melina to join the KMA Club (Kiss My A** Club) in 2006. Mick Foley stepped in to defend Melina and said he would do it instead.

Melina then betrayed Foley and hit him with a low blow. A lot of time has passed since then, and the two may have reconnected. The former women's champion has had a successful career outside WWE, but could be considered as a candidate for the Hall of Fame.

She recently stated during a virtual autograph signing for The Asylum Wrestling Store that there are others that should be inducted before her, but noted that the ceremony would be happening in her home state of California.

"To me, there’s an order and you gotta pay respects to the past and I respect them so at the same time, as I feel that way and there’s also a part of me that, if it’s not in L.A., then it’s this feeling that I’m never gonna be in the Hall of Fame unless I die type of deal," said Melina. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

#3. Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler was the crush of many wrestling fans who grew up during the Attitude Era. She started out as a Nitro Girl in WCW before joining WWE after her Time Warner contract was bought out by the promotion. She became Mr. McMahon's assistant and had a memorable partnership with The Dudley Boyz during her WWE career. Stacy inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Mick Foley recently discussed on his podcast a time when he defended Stacy from criticism from former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman. The coach was critical of Keibler appearing on Dancing with the Stars in 2006.

"The only time I’ve ever gotten into an argument with Jonathan Coachman is where he said something dismissive of Stacy Keibler. ‘I guess she thinks she’s too big for WWE.’ This is after she did Dancing With The Stars. And I would sometimes dress with the announcers, and I cut a little bit of a promo, you know. Coach, you get your insurance paid, you get your travel expenses paid, the women are expected to look great at all times," said Mick Foley. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Stacy may have considered Mick one of her allies in the locker room before the women's revolution took place in the company and selected the legend to induct her into the Hall of Fame.

#2. Al Snow

Forever 1️⃣2️⃣🙏🏾 @Scarface_TMC Rock Ended Al Snow career Rock Ended Al Snow career 😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/WslxHDKhsq

Al Snow was handed a comedy gimmick and did the best he possibly could with it. He had a terrific WWE career given the circumstances and is remembered fondly by fans to this day. Many wrestling fans believe that Snow deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame as he is still contributing to the wrestling business. The 59-year-old purchased Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2018 and remains active in the promotion.

Mick Foley and Al Snow have been good friends since their ECW days. During a 2021 interview with Wrestling Inc., Snow spoke about his friendship with Mick Foley and noted that he hasn't spoken to the Hardcore Legend in some time.

"We're still friends. I haven't seen him in a while and haven't gotten to talk to him because you get so busy going in your separate directions. It's just what it is," said Al Snow. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

If Mick Foley recently received a message from someone he hasn't had contact with in years to induct them into the Hall of Fame, Al Snow could be a possibility.

#1. Batista

Dave Bautista @DaveBautista 🏼 #DreamChaser To the @WWE Universe Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser

Batista has already been named a Hall of Famer, but he simply has not been inducted yet. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed his induction in 2020, and the wrestler-turned-actor was unable to make the ceremony in 2021. The company likely decided to hold off on Batista's induction last year because it would have been overshaded by The Undertaker joining the Hall of Fame in the class of 2022.

The Animal recently spoke to Liam Crowley of Comicbook and stated that he is trying to be a part of the 2023 ceremony but could not say for sure that he would be there. Batista has successfully transitioned into an acting career following his retirement after WrestleMania 36.

Mick Foley seems like an unlikely choice to induct Batista, but the two did cross paths at WWE WrestleMania 20. Evolution (Batista, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair) defeated Rock 'n' Sock Connection in a star-studded Handicap match.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes