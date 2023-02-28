Controversial former champion, influential international star - 5 women who could be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame is approaching. The special event will take place on Friday, March 31, from the Crypto Arena in California. The ceremony will take place after Friday Night SmackDown goes off air.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is a prestigious event that honors a handful of professional wrestling legends and icons who have made their mark in the popular industry. As of writing this article, over 200 wrestling personalities have been honored by the promotion. Even more will be celebrated come March.

This year's Hall of Fame news has been relatively quiet compared to years past. While there are always rumors and speculation regarding who may be inducted, nobody has officially been announced as of this article's press time.

World Wrestling Entertainment honors both male and female legends, with some of the greatest women in the industry's history honored on a near-yearly basis. This means that some female superstars could be added this year. Who might find themselves honored and celebrated in March?

Below are five women who could be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Stephanie McMahon could return to be inducted

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been a key component on-screen and off-screen in WWE for decades. The former Women's Champion has competed at several SummerSlams and WrestleManias while also serving as an authority figure on television in addition to her business and creative roles behind the scenes.

McMahon had an up-and-down year. Stephanie McMahon announced a leave of absence from WWE in May last year, only to return as the Chairwoman and Co-CEO in June 2022 following a slew of allegations against Vince McMahon. Then in January this year, she announced her resignation from the company upon her father's return to the Board.

While her relationship with Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole isn't yet known, she's been a crucial player within the company for decades. She has certainly earned a Hall of Fame induction, especially if she's truly done working for the promotion.

#4. Cyndi Lauper is surprisingly not yet in the Celebrity Wing

Cyndi Lauper in the 1980s

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy and Tony Award-winning musician known for her extremely popular pop music in the 1980s, although she's continued to make new music in the decades since.

While she's known for her music career, Cyndi played a key role in WWE history. She was part of the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection, thanks in part to her affiliation with Captain Lou Albano. She often appeared alongside Hulk Hogan and even attended the first-ever WrestleMania.

Given her ties to the WWF boom in 1980s, Lauper not yet being in the Hall of Fame is puzzling. While there's likely some unknown reason for her delayed entry, it will hopefully be corrected, and the popular singer can take her place in the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

#3. Melina believes this year may be a case of "now or never"

Melina was a popular star in WWE from 2005 to 2011. During her time with the company, she acted as both a manager and in-ring competitor. The flexible superstar has managed to win both the Divas and Women's Championship repeatedly, with a combined five reigns total.

While infrequent, Melina has appeared on WWE programming several times in recent years. This includes an appearance during RAW Legends Night in 2021 and as an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The multi-time women's champion deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame. She even admits such, although she also points out that if she isn't inducted while in Hollywood, she may never end up being asked to attend the prestigious ceremony. Could this be her year?

#2. Bull Nakano is a major influence on many stars

Bull Nakano is a legendary Japanese superstar. She wrestled from 1983 to 1997, beginning her career at just 15 years old. She competed in her home country of Japan but also wrestled in Mexico and in the United States.

Nakano's tenure in the United States came in the form of working for both World Championship Wrestling and WWE. While part of the then World Wrestling Federation, Bull defeated Alundra Blayze for the WWF Women's Championship.

While the powerful star's name isn't often mentioned, she has had a major influence on pro wrestling. Stars such as Beth Phoenix regularly praise Bull and reflect on her influence on them, which can even be seen by Beth's face paint at Elimination Chamber 2023.

#1. Sable could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Sable was one of the most beloved stars in WWE from 1996 until 1999. Even when she was a heel, a few superstars received the attention she did. After a falling out with the company, she returned in 2003 for a brief run that also gained a lot of attention from fans.

The former WWF Women's Champion was extremely popular in the Attitude Era and even had a successful run in the Ruthless Aggression era. Despite her success, however, the popular star is never mentioned by the company and is potentially banned from even being mentioned.

If Sable isn't actually banned from being mentioned, however, her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame makes a lot of sense. She's a former champion who, even for a brief period of time, surpassed Stone Cold Steve Austin as the most popular person in the company. Could this be her year?

