Former Women's Champion believes she has to be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony is another critical date leading up to WWE's biggest show of the year. This year's show is set to take place in Los Angeles, leading to native Californian Melina stating her claim to be inducted this year.

Melina was an integral part of the women's division in the mid-2000s, and as the era of Lita and Trish Stratus came to an end, performers like Melina, Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, and Mickie James carried the division during a time period when female stars were not given the same opportunities that they had today.

During a recent virtual signing for the Asylum Wrestling Store, the five-time Women's Champion stated why she needs to be inducted in her hometown this year.

"I feel like if it doesn’t happen now, why at all anywhere else? Unless we go back to L.A… It’s kind of these things where it’s like, okay." Melina added, "If it’s not in L.A, then it’s this feeling that I’m never gonna be in the Hall of Fame unless I die type of deal. That’s like 30 years from now or something like that." H/T (Post Wrestling)

Champion Master (CM) #ThankYouSasha @LitasaultBanks If WWE isn't inducting Melina into the Hall of Fame this year then her and Mercedes need to find a way to make this happen If WWE isn't inducting Melina into the Hall of Fame this year then her and Mercedes need to find a way to make this happen 🔥 https://t.co/1g2D2W7lAi

Melina's most recent appearance in a WWE ring came in January 2022 when she shocked the fans in attendance as she entrant the Women's Royal Rumble match at the number two position.

Who will be the one to potentially induct Melina into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Another intriguing aspect of any Hall of Fame ceremony is which person will induct the recipient. WWE usually picks a performer who has close ties to the legend who is about to be enshrined.

Continuing to speak at the Asylum Wrestling Store signing, Melina was asked which person she wanted to induct her into the Hall of Fame.

"That’s a serious question about the Hall of Fame; who I want to induct me? I have an idea but at the same time, it’s like, I wanna know what my options are. Would family members be able to do it? Would friends outside of wrestling? Or does it have to be friends inside of wrestling? You never know. A current person? I gotta weigh all the options. What they allow me to do… The moment, it depends on the moment of who they allow me to present." H/T (Post Wrestling)

If Melina does indeed get inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, she will join WWE Legends such as Trish Stratus, Alundra Blayze, Lita, Beth Phoenix, and Chyna as one of the company's most iconic female stars.

Who would you like to see inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes