"I'm glad to have him in OVW" - Former WWE Superstar Al Snow praises Mahabali Shera (Exclusive)

WWE legend Al Snow, the current owner of OVW, recently spoke about the significant improvement Mahabali Shera has made over the years.

Mahabali Shera is a star who first rose to prominence in Ring Ka King and IMPACT Wrestling. After a short-lived stint in WWE, he returned to IMPACT Wrestling and subsequently decided to work with his old friend Al Snow in Ohio Valley Wrestling. He became the OVW National Heavyweight Champion in March of this year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Snow said the following about his breakout star:

"I saw Shera in IMPACT Wrestling. I knew that he had the potential to be more than what he was. Took him under my wing. Took him to one of the schools in England and they had him there supervising his training and getting him experience in different shows in England and in the UK. And then he came back to the States. He was involved with WWE for a while." (2:21-2:51)

The pro wrestling legend went on to express how grateful he was that Mahabali Shera was a part of OVW now.

"When he came back to IMPACT, they reached out to me and asked if he could be involved in OVW so that he could continue to develop and learn and get experience. And I was like by all means, absolutely. And so Shera has been just...he's been tremendous, he's been great. And he's a good friend and I'm glad to have him in OVW. He's a really great talent." (2:51-3:20)

Did you know that during his WWE stint, Vince McMahon took issue with Al Snow's name?

Vince McMahon is known for some of his legendary Vince-isms, one of which is a tendency to like or dislike wrestler names. Al Snow wasn't a name he was particularly fond of.

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz wrote the following in his brand new book:

"'What kind of name is Al Snow? That is the worst name for a wrestler I've ever heard of in my life.' I heard Vince say that out loud, with literally no one asking or even bringing up Al's name in a conversation. He just happened to be thinking it."

Whatever the case may be, we know that Al Snow has earned a place in the annals of WWE. In fact, he even mentioned how he'd like Vince McMahon to induct him into the Hall of Fame in another Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive.

