"So well deserved" - Former WWE referee congratulates Rey Mysterio on his Hall of Fame induction

Rey Mysterio was the first superstar to be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. Recently, former WWE referee Mike Chioda took to social media to congratulate the Masked Luchador.

The announcement was made during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Rey received a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe but was quickly interrupted by The Judgment Day.

Rey's son, Dominik, tried to start a fight and claimed that Eddie Guerrero should have been his father. The 48-year-old has repeatedly refused to fight his son but came close on SmackDown for disrespecting him on the night he was announced for the Hall of Fame.

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda took to Twitter to congratulate Mysterio on his upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame and stated that it is well deserved.

"Congratulations to a great friend and Icon/Legend @reymysterio#HallOfFame So well deserved.. props to blackmass design! Fantastic design!" tweeted Mike Chioda.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell on Rey Mysterio being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Rey Mysterio is a deserving inductee into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that he didn't get to be around the former WWE Champion that much during his career but said he deserves to be honored at the ceremony on March 31st.

"Well, [Rey] Mysterio, I was never around him that much. But he was kind of hurt and I was there when he brought Dominik around and Dominik was little. This was maybe eight or nine years ago and I said, 'You gonna get him in the business Rey?' and he said, 'Eh, I don't know.' I think that's a deserving inductee in Rey Mysterio," said Mantell.

Watch the entire episode of Smack Talk in the video below:

Wrestling legend Konnan will reportedly induct Rey into the Hall of Fame. Another legend recently hinted that he might be inducting someone at the ceremony before WrestleMania 39. Time will tell which other superstars will be honored at this year's ceremony.

Who would you like to see be inducted this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes