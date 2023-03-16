WWE legend Ric Flair allegedly owes Hall of Famer $41,000 since 2009

ROH founder and Hall of Famer Cary Silkin recently claimed that WWE legend Ric Flair owes him $41,000 since 2009.

Over the past few days, Flair has been engaged in an online war of words with wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell. Although the two seem to have ended their online feud, The Nature Boy seemingly reignited it by addressing the subject on his To Be The Man podcast. Flair stated that Mantell did not deserve the attention he received after he responded to him. He also asked the former WWE manager to keep his opinion to himself.

Mantell then took to Facebook to respond to the WWE Hall of Famer, throwing major accusations at the 16-time world champion. Following Mantell's post, Cary Silkin tweeted to suggest that what the wrestling veteran said about Flair was true. He also claimed that The Nature Boy had owed him money since 2009.

"Sorry folks every word ⁦ @DirtyDMantell ⁩is saying about ⁦ @RicFlairNatrBoy ⁩is true. Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦ @ringofhonor⁩ appearances in 2009. Yes, I was a moron to pay Ric up front. That's my story and it's sad but true," he wrote.

Cary Silkin @rohcary

Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦

Yes I was a moron to pay Ric up front.

That's my story and it's sad but true.

⁦@MikePWInsider⁩ Sorry folks every word ⁦ @DirtyDMantell ⁩ is saying about ⁦ @RicFlairNatrBoy ⁩ is true.Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦ @ringofhonor ⁩ appearances in 2009.Yes I was a moron to pay Ric up front.That's my story and it's sad but true. Sorry folks every word ⁦@DirtyDMantell⁩ is saying about ⁦@RicFlairNatrBoy⁩ is true.Flair owes me 41k from not fulfilling 4 ⁦@ringofhonor⁩ appearances in 2009.Yes I was a moron to pay Ric up front.That's my story and it's sad but true.⁦@MikePWInsider⁩ https://t.co/Cfgn9okJby

Check out Ric Flair's latest comments about Dutch Mantell here.

Do WWE legend Ric Flair and Dutch Mantell still like each other?

Despite being engaged in a heated online exchange with Dutch Mantell, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed he liked the wrestling veteran during the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast.

Meanwhile, Mantell also stated in his Facebook post that he still loved The Nature Boy and had no hard feelings for him.

"One fan asked another fan, 'Did you see Flair's last match?' The other fans replied, 'I f'ng hope so'. See you Naitch. No hard feelings Ric but the facts are the facts. Take care sir. I still love you Naitch!!" Mantell wrote.

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Amazing shot of Steve Williams, Dutch Mantell, and Ric Flair! Amazing shot of Steve Williams, Dutch Mantell, and Ric Flair! https://t.co/fRsgzygH7p

Check out Dutch Mantell's latest response to Ric Flair here.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes