"What does it feel like to literally steal $300,000" - Ex-WWE manager throws major accusations at Ric Flair amid real-life heat

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell challenged WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to an online debate amid their ongoing war of words.

The two wrestlers engaged in a heated online exchange over the past few days after Mantell commented on Flair's last match on his StoryTime with Dutch Mantell podcast. Although they seemed to agree on ending their war of words, Flair seemingly reignited it by addressing the subject on his To Be The Man podcast. The Nature Boy stated that he regretted responding to Mantell because he did not deserve the attention. Flair also asked the wrestling veteran to keep his opinion to himself.

Mantell later took to Facebook to respond to Flair, throwing major accusations at the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Ric, there's a huge difference between us and before you get to how much money you made vs. me, I'll concede that point. Yes, you made a helluva lot more $$$ than I did. But I think along the way, I've never been accused of: Lying, not paying taxes, borrowing money from friends to pay said taxes and not paying them back, being millions of dollars in debt and being sued for settlement in non-payment actions plus arrested for domestic violence. Only seriously hollow people do that. It would seem that after all this you should've learned something but alas, not," he wrote.

The wrestling veteran then challenged The Nature Boy to an online debate.

"If you want, let's have a 'ACTUAL DEBATE' via Zoom about you and me and your past. We'll charge a dollar a view and donate it to charity. Let's debate the truthfulness of your life instead of just your opinion on people, like me critiquing your LAST MATCH which by the way hasn't changed. Before I go Ric...I've got to thank you for making me a bigger presence on Social Media than I was. My Twitter, Facebook and InstaGram has gained a lot more followers. So have a great day, drink about 12 beers, hit a few Tequila shots and watch some old videos from Jim Crockett Promotions when you were actually good about 40 years ago. One question...what does it feel like to literally steal $300,000 from wrestling fans on your LAST MATCH?" Mantell added.

Dutch Mantell claims he has no hard feelings for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Despite their heated online feud, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed he liked Dutch Mantell. The wrestling veteran also stated in his Facebook post that he had no hard feelings for The Nature Boy.

Mantell ended his long message to Flair by claiming he still loved the 16-time World Champion.

"One fan asked another fan, 'Did you see Flair's last match?' The other fans replied, 'I f'ng hope so'. See you Naitch. No hard feelings Ric but the facts are the facts. Take care sir. I still love you Naitch!!" Mantell wrote.

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Amazing shot of Steve Williams, Dutch Mantell, and Ric Flair! Amazing shot of Steve Williams, Dutch Mantell, and Ric Flair! https://t.co/fRsgzygH7p

