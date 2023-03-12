"Take care sir" - WWE veteran ends ongoing war of words with Ric Flair

Dutch Mantell and Ric Flair have had an interesting online exchange over the past few days. However, that now appears to have ended after both men agreed on a ceasefire.

The issue began when Dutch Mantell commented on Flair's last match as part of his Storytime podcast. This led to Flair calling out the veteran manager and claiming he wasn't a 'legend.'

Flair suggested that Mantell was a "miserable old wrestler trying to make a buck" before noting that he made the latter more famous than he would ever be from a single tweet.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Thank God They Used The Word Veteran & Didn’t Call You A Legend. Just A Miserable Old Wrestler Trying To Make A Buck. And BTW, You Never Had A Legacy To Begin With. WOOOOO! Thank God They Used The Word Veteran & Didn’t Call You A Legend. Just A Miserable Old Wrestler Trying To Make A Buck. And BTW, You Never Had A Legacy To Begin With. WOOOOO! https://t.co/48uzk2gqas

Mantell retweeted some interesting comments about Flair before the WWE Hall of Famer noted that the two men should settle their issues and agree to grow old gracefully.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell @RealJeffJarrett @WWE Earlier tonight @RicFlairNatrBoy sent out a TWEET calling for a cessation of words between us. I agree Mr. Flair. Tons of respect for you, didn’t intend to ruffle your feathers. Love to have you on my podcast to get your side. Take care sir. @WSI_YouTube Earlier tonight @RicFlairNatrBoy sent out a TWEET calling for a cessation of words between us. I agree Mr. Flair. Tons of respect for you, didn’t intend to ruffle your feathers. Love to have you on my podcast to get your side. Take care sir. @WSI_YouTube @RealJeffJarrett @WWE https://t.co/5Fo3EIxU1x

Ric Flair's last match has had several critics

Ric Flair's final match in July 2022 was financially a success for him and was a way for him to step back into the ring alongside his son-in-law. Moreover, his family was also in attendance.

That being said, there has been a lot of criticism surrounding the bout, and Flair himself has revealed that he passed out during the contest due to dehydration.

"I don’t think people realize that I passed out twice. What happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict that I kept my weight on. I wanted my perfect weight to be like 220lbs going in."

The Nature Boy further detailed the circumstances surrounding the match:

"So, the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn’t hydrate cause I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219lbs. So anyway, I went to the ring at about 217lbs. What happened during the body of the match, I just became dehydrated." (H/T F4Wonline)

Despite the issues in his final bout, Ric Flair is open to returning to the wrestling business.

