"Got a lot of attention that he didn't deserve" - WWE legend Ric Flair re-ignites war of words with Dutch Mantell

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair re-ignited his war of words with wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell by sending him a strong message.

After Mantell commented on Flair's last match on his StoryTime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the two veterans began an online war of words. The Nature Boy dubbed Mantell a "miserable old wrestler trying to make a buck," claiming that he never had a legacy. The former WWE manager retweeted some comments about Flair before the two agreed to end their war of words.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair addressed his online exchange with Mantell.

"[What happened?] I have no idea. Someone just brought it to my attention that he made a comment after the Plane Ride From Hell thing came out. A derogatory comment and then apparently he's said something that I lied about being in the locker room the night that Brody got stabbed in San Juan. Which I was not in the locker room and I've never said 'I was.' And now this damn last match has got a lot of attention. But how many months has it been? I know that it was terrible, Dutch. First to admit it. And I know, I looked terrible. But I'm just sorry I ever said anything," he said.

The Nature Boy stated that he regretted replying to Mantell's comments about the match, claiming that the wrestling veteran did not deserve to get attention.

"The last time I saw Dutch Mantell, we used to talk in catering when he was there... managing Jake [Hager] and he said to me that 'every time I worked with you Ric I remember was telling you I need to catch my breath.' And then they come out of nowhere, I don't know, I think none of us grew old gracefully but he's just in a place where he just won't and I feel bad that I had to respond because he got a lot of attention that he didn't deserve. But I'm an idiot made the comment back. You know, thinking he'd just go away because he's been hitting on me for a while. But it's not worth it. I regret that I even tweeted that because I actually like Dutch Mantell," Flair added. [9:35 - 11:47]

WWE Hall of Famer tells Dutch Mantell to keep his opinion to himself

Despite agreeing that his last match was not good, Ric Flair disclosed that it was financially successful. He also pointed out that he came out with several positive things from that bout, including making national news.

The WWE Hall of Famer then sent a message to Dutch Mantell, asking him to keep his opinion to himself.

"The thing of it is nobody that really matters to in me in my life has said one bad thing about it. And that's what the difference is. For him to have an opinion, that's fine. Keep it to yourself. I'm just tired of hearing about it. Nothing bad to say about him. Not gonna give him any more fuel. Just want it to go away," Flair said. [12:07 - 12:37]

