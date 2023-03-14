Former WWE Superstar has interesting reaction to Ric Flair's explanation of what went wrong in his last match 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrestled his last match on July 31, 2022, on a pay-per-view titled "Ric Flair's Last Match," and the bout finished third in the Wrestling Observer Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic award category for 2022.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the 74-year-old explained that the reason for his lackluster match was due to him not being hydrated enough before saying that he would rework the match if he got the opportunity.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) recently commented on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Instagram post on Flair's explanation:

"Kids today like to stay hydrated! I know back in your day that wasn’t a thing. Woooo" Fred Rosser wrote.

Despite a negative reception overall, Flair does not seem to be affected by it, as he disclosed in the aforementioned podcast the paycheck he received for competing in the bout.

Dutch Mantell has spoken out against the WWE Hall of Famer

Ric Flair had a bluntly dismissive message to his critics, and Dutch Mantell has now detailed his issues with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that whilst he respected Flair for his achievements in the business, he felt that the latter was disrespectful towards the fans that made him who he is today.

"Somehow, he went off on me today for basically telling the truth. I told the truth about him, and he got mad. And he was talking about, and this is what pissed me off, well, it didn't really p*ss me off. I respect Ric Flair, one of the greatest champions we've ever had. And I've had a couple of matches with him, not that many, but he went off on fans, and he released his payoff for the last match he had. He said it was $300,000, which to me seems excessive, but I don't know what kind of deal he had, so I can't say that's wrong. But he told his fans basically to kiss his a**, and to me, that was disrespectful to the fans he has had for years and years and years."

Dutch Mantell himself felt Ric Flair's last match was one of the worst bouts he'd ever seen. The veteran also feared the WWE Hall of Famer was about to die during the grueling contest, owing to several factors that were admitted by the 74-year-old - had drinks, was on medication, and was up for many hours prior to his last contest.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes