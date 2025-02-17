  • home icon
  • "Everybody just kissed his a**" - WWE stars always treated Triple H differently, says Maven; reveals reason why

By JP David
Modified Feb 17, 2025 12:36 GMT
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. (Photos: WWE.com)
Former WWE star Maven recently revealed that Triple H was treated differently by the locker room in the early 2000s. The Cerebral Assassin was known to have a lot of pull back in the day due to his relationship with Stephanie McMahon, but Maven squashed a rumor about it.

Triple H became a main-event player in WWE before his relationship with Stephanie went public. He stayed at the top from the Attitude Era to the Ruthless Aggression Era before starting taking a backseat in the 2010s. He would then have an executive role and begin taking charge of creative in 2022.

On a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, one fan asked Rene Dupree and Maven if the locker room hated Hunter in the early 2000s. The Tough Enough winner and current YouTuber admitted that it wasn't true, but people were on edge when speaking to The Game due to his connections to the bosses.

"I wouldn't say hated. I would say people just curbed their tongue around him because everyone knew he was office. You knew he was office. Hated, no. Everybody just kissed his a** the moment they came up to him like he was their old high school buddy. I just think people knew when Hunter was around that, 'Okay, I gotta keep my mouth shut because this is getting back to higher ups,'" Maven said. [1:36 - 2:07]
Despite winning a lot of world titles during his time in the main event scene, Triple H put over talent, especially at WrestleMania. He lost to stars such as Chris Benoit, Batista, John Cena, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Maven praises Triple H for making him look like a star whenever they have a match

In the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Maven praised Triple H's ability to make midcard wrestlers look like a million bucks against him. He also pointed out Hunter's pacing, which was second to none back then.

"For whatever reason, whenever I would wrestle Hunter, I would not blow up. He was so good at his pacing, he could keep me from blowing up. I was always like, ‘My God, that's the sign of a great worker.’ When someone can elevate a less talented wrestler like me and make me look like I belong with him," Maven said. [3:28 - 3:51]
Triple H officially retired in March 2022, just months after suffering from heart failure.

Edited by Arsh Das
