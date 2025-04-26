"Everybody has their own way"- Can Jey Uso succeed as World Heavyweight Champion? Veteran gives his opinion (Exclusive)

Jey Uso silenced his critics at WrestleMania 41 when he defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, some fans are skeptical whether The YEET Master would have a successful world title run.

The former OG Bloodline member's rise to WWE's main event status has been marred with mixed opinions. While many fans are happy to see the former tag team specialist win a world title, others argue that his lack of promo work might catch up to him.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long gave his opinion on whether Uso would have a successful world title run.

"Well, everybody has their own way, okay. I'm saying he [Jey Uso] may be a promo guy that make him get away with that and not too much to get away with it, but that's just him. So eventually the fans will understand that, that's him and they'll accept that because they already like him. They're glad that he won the title and everything." [From 13:46 onwards]

Veteran claims WWE creative is holding back Jey Uso

Teddy Long may have voiced hope for the World Heavyweight Champion when it comes to his title run, but a former WWE head writer doesn't share the same sentiment.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WCW Champion claimed that the creative team was holding back Jey when it came to promos.

"Well, we got the Jey Uso [video] package. I like the package. I like the Jey Uso story. I like that. I thought they did a good job seeing him as a kid and going through the years, and...that was good. But, they're telling him not to cut any promos. People are saying that he can't cut a promo, and all he does is YEET, no YEET. Bro, they're telling him not to cut any promos. They're not allowing him to say anything."

WWE hasn't revealed Jey's opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship at the time of this writing. Will it be Gunther or someone else to step up to the Yeet Master? It remains to be seen.

