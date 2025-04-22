WWE is holding Jey Uso back due to one major reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

Jey Uso seems to be on cloud nine following his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania. However, there appears to be significant criticism from fans regarding Jey's promo ability, with many claiming he's stuck with a one-word catchphrase.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo explained the potential reason behind WWE not allowing Jey Uso to develop his promo skills, noting that the World Heavyweight Champion needed a writer to develop his promo work.
"Well, we got the Jey Uso (video) package. I like the package. I like the Jey Uso story. I like that. I thought they did a good job seeing him as a kid and going through the years, and...that was good. But, they're telling him not to cut any promos. People are saying that he can't cut a promo, and all he does is YEET, no YEET. Bro, they're telling him not to cut any promos. They're not allowing him to say anything."
He continued:
"I, as a writer, am somebody that's supposed to assist him. I'm giving him material. I'm giving him the promo. I'm writing the promo for him and I'm going over it with him in the back, you know, again and again. Obviously, if he's having trouble with promos, you've got to work with him on those promos." [From 33:16 onwards]
For those unaware, The Yeet Master defeated Gunther for the World Title at WrestleMania 41 this past Saturday. Speaking of Gunther, he choked out Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on RAW this week. Fans will have to wait to see if the former champion goes on the same path of chaos next week.
Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.
