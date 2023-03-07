"Everyone is behind him" – WWE Star breaks character sending his support to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 39 

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, Cody Rhodes is set for the biggest match of his life as he is set to compete in the show's main event. One WWE star who is fully backing The American Nightmare is Baron Corbin.

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match this past January, the 37-year-old will now take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Baron Corbin explained why he is backing Cody to defeat the Tribal Chief on the grandest stage of them all.

"You have to find those things that really irritate people, that's the goal. Cody has come back, he's going to WrestleMania and is going to face Roman Reigns for the title, and everyone is behind him. 'Finish the story' is what he's preaching. He's got the legacy of his dad and I spent a lot of time around his dad, so you know how connected people are to him and his family." (H/T Fightful)

Since making his return to WWE last year, Cody has made it clear that he is back to win a world title in honor of his late father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes shared a special moment with a WWE Icon on RAW

Last night on RAW, The American Nightmare shared the screen with John Cena for the first time since his return to the company, in an emotional moment for all.

Following their interaction, Cody Rhodes detailed on social media what the 16-time World Champion said to him whilst they embraced during the show.

"'Reward their noise, every time…' Thank you @JohnCena #WrestleMania," tweeted Rhodes.

If Rhodes is to defeat Roman at WrestleMania 39 he will have to do what no other star has been able to do in over 1178 days and that is pin Reigns' shoulders to the mat till the count of 3.

