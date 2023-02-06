WWE Superstar Sheamus recently stated that everyone pales in front of his tag team with Drew McIntyre, where the duo have donned the name, The Banger Bros.

The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior are best friends in real life. The two former world champions were involved in an intense rivalry in 2021. However, their new-found alliance started ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, where they teamed up to side with Kevin Owens.

They started teaming together at the tail end of 2022 and came close to capturing the WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos.

Taking to Twitter, Sheamus recently posted a photo of himself with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. He stated that everyone pales in comparison to them.

"Banger Bros. Everyone else pales in comparison."

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are rumored to be challenging Gunther at WrestleMania

WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania 39, and one of the biggest matches that is rumored to occur will involve the Banger Bros and the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

According to the latest reports, Sheamus and McIntyre will challenge The Ring General in a Triple Threat match with the championship on the line.

If this booking comes true, then it will require the Celtic Warrior to be at odds with his current tag team partner. Meanwhile, the former world champion has been at loggerheads with Gunther over the past few months and have clashed multiple times over the Intercontinental Championship.

The two men first faced each other at Clash at the Castle, where their critically acclaimed match resulted in Gunther winning the title. Imperium, led by The Ring General, and The Brawling Brutes, led by Sheamus, also went at it in an Old Fashioned Donnybrooke match at Extreme Rules.

The two rivals went at it once again at the recently concluded Royal Rumble event, where they entered number one and two. However, the former world champion did not last as long as Gunther, who made it to the final two, lasting well over an hour.

It remains to be seen whether Gunther's championship reign will be ended by either The Celtic Warrior or his partner.

