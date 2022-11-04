"Everything's about popping Triple H" - Wrestling veteran is unsure if top star's WWE storyline is a "serious thing" (Exclusive)

Vince Russo doubts whether The Bloodline member Sami Zayn's current storyline is a "serious thing" or if WWE is simply playing along since he's funny.

The Honorary Uce has been the standout performer in WWE of late and has organically forged a strong connection with fans. Despite being a part of The Bloodline, a heel stable, the audience always cheers for Zayn. His success with the crowd has been attributed to his impressive character work.

However, Vince Russo is unsure if this would lead to anything substantial. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he wondered if WWE was pushing Zayn just because he was making people laugh.

"That's the thing, bro; I don't know, from a company point of view, if Sami is just popping everybody in the back, popping Reigns, popping Heyman. I don't know if he's popping everybody in the back so they are just going with it because they think it's funny and he's funny. But does that equate into serious plans? I don't know, bro," said Vince Russo.

Russo claimed that Sami Zayn is making Triple H laugh, and The Bloodline members are probably "hysterical" after coming backstage after their segments.

That said, the wrestling veteran questioned whether WWE had anything planned out for The Honorary Uce long-term or if they were just going with the flow.

"I know how they [WWE] work... Everything was all about popping Vince, so now everything's about popping Triple H. So you know he's [Zayn] popping him, so you know when they go in the back after that segment, those guys [The Bloodline] are hysterical. But are they thinking a serious thing? I don't know bro, I honestly don't, "said Russo. [8:49 - 9:47]

Samu is concerned about Sami Zayn's inclusion in The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, a member of the revered wrestling family, Anoa'i, asked The Bloodline to keep an eye on Sami Zayn. He explained that although he doesn't like outsiders, he has faith in the stable.

"They've gotta keep their eye on that Sami Zayn," Samu said. "I don't trust many people, but outsiders, especially when they come in trying to kiss someone's b*tt... But I have faith in The Bloodline. They're holding down the fort pretty good. I don't think anything's crumbling yet."

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn UCEY chants in St. Louis, Dallas, Glasgow, Stuttgart, Dortmund, and Geneva this past week.



Regardless of what happens eventually, it's safe to say fans have been immensely enjoying what Sami Zayn and The Bloodline are offering them every week.

