"Everything started to hurt" - Former WWE star's reaction after a major CM Punk match [Exclusive] 

It's no secret that any WWE match featuring ladders often involves risky spots. In one such instance from 2011, former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez took a huge bump that got everyone talking.

He discussed the same with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta not too long ago. Be sure to check out their conversation below:

At TLC 2011, CM Punk, The Miz, and Alberto Del Rio (w/ Ricardo Rodriguez) fought each other in a triple threat tables, ladders, and chairs match for the WWE Championship.

Punk held the gold heading into the bout, and at one point during the clash, Rodriguez got involved by climbing up the ladder. The former WWE star was in for a ride when Punk and The Miz pushed the ladder. As a result, he crashed straight onto a table outside the ring.

Rodriguez's bump became an instant sensation, and here's what he had to say about the aftermath of the situation:

"At the time, it felt okay because of the adrenaline. I didn't feel that [pain] until later on that night when I got to the hotel. I go down, and everything started to hurt." Ricardo Rodriguez continued, "If you go back and you watch the video, I missed the first table. I went right into the second table. My knee hit the first table, and that is what hurt the most. For two weeks, I had this big, huge bruise on my knee. And it hurt to walk. Obviously, I didn't want to tell the office. So whenever we did TV again, I would just kind of suck it up, and I wouldn't show anybody that I had this big, massive bruise on my knee."

You can watch this viral spot from TLC 2011 HERE.

"I was afraid that I had messed up something" - Ricardo Rodriguez on his risky WWE bump

Ricardo Rodriguez atop the ladder

It's been almost 10 years since he fell off the ladder during the TLC main event. Looking back on the moment, Rodriguez told Sportskeeda Wrestling that it took approximately two weeks before he could walk without limping.

"Looking back now, I think I was afraid that I had messed up something and I was going to need surgery. Because it took like two weeks before I could walk again normally, without limping. But yeah, it hurt a lot after [the match]," stated Rodriguez.

The former WWE star also spoke about his reaction to a surprise appearance from The Undertaker, and his thoughts on Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship win, among various other topics.

When using any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Kaushik Das