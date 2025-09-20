"Ew. Ew. Disgusting." - Becky Lynch says she will "never" kiss 46-year-old WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch couldn't help but almost gag over the idea of kissing a fellow WWE Superstar. When asked about a potential four-way kiss at Wrestlepalooza, Lynch verbally bashed her opponent CM Punk on SportsCenter.At WWE Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk and AJ Lee will take on Lynch and Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated Mixed Tag Team match. The two power couples seem more than ready to battle it out at the event. AJ Lee recently talked about how a four-way kiss could happen at Wrestlepalooza.When Becky Lynch was asked about AJ Lee's comments on ESPN SportsCenter, she was visibly disgusted. Here's what she said:&quot;Ew. Ew. Disgusting. I would never put my mouth on that greasy slime ball. That is CM Punk. Never. I I had to bathe in bleach after slapping him.&quot;Becky Lynch was recently ranked as the greatest female star in WWE historyA case can be made that Lynch is the greatest female star in WWE history. She has done it all in the business and is one of the most decorated women in the history of the promotion. Many publications have called her the greatest female star in all of WWE, and reputed sports news outlet Bleacher Report recently joined the bandwagon by making the same statement.SportsCenter @SportsCenterLINK&quot;After tomorrow, [AJ Lee] will be no more!&quot; Becky Lynch is ready to face off against AJ Lee 🍿 Stream Wrestlepalooza, ESPN’s inaugural Premium Live Event — Saturday at 7 PM ET on the ESPN App.Bleacher Report put out a list of the 25 greatest women wrestlers in WWE history. The first spot was given to The Man, with Charlotte Flair right behind her. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was awarded the third spot, while Rhea Ripley bagged the fourth spot. Lynch's fans are on cloud nine ever since the list came out, and all they want now is to see her put AJ Lee down at Wrestlepalooza. It certainly won't be an easy task for Lee to defeat Lynch, considering how she's been out of action for a decade.