"Ew. Ew. Disgusting." - Becky Lynch says she will "never" kiss 46-year-old WWE Superstar

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:43 GMT
Becky Lynch (via ESPN
Becky Lynch (via ESPN's YouTube channel)

Becky Lynch couldn't help but almost gag over the idea of kissing a fellow WWE Superstar. When asked about a potential four-way kiss at Wrestlepalooza, Lynch verbally bashed her opponent CM Punk on SportsCenter.

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk and AJ Lee will take on Lynch and Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated Mixed Tag Team match. The two power couples seem more than ready to battle it out at the event. AJ Lee recently talked about how a four-way kiss could happen at Wrestlepalooza.

When Becky Lynch was asked about AJ Lee's comments on ESPN SportsCenter, she was visibly disgusted. Here's what she said:

"Ew. Ew. Disgusting. I would never put my mouth on that greasy slime ball. That is CM Punk. Never. I I had to bathe in bleach after slapping him."

Becky Lynch was recently ranked as the greatest female star in WWE history

A case can be made that Lynch is the greatest female star in WWE history. She has done it all in the business and is one of the most decorated women in the history of the promotion. Many publications have called her the greatest female star in all of WWE, and reputed sports news outlet Bleacher Report recently joined the bandwagon by making the same statement.

Bleacher Report put out a list of the 25 greatest women wrestlers in WWE history. The first spot was given to The Man, with Charlotte Flair right behind her. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was awarded the third spot, while Rhea Ripley bagged the fourth spot. Lynch's fans are on cloud nine ever since the list came out, and all they want now is to see her put AJ Lee down at Wrestlepalooza. It certainly won't be an easy task for Lee to defeat Lynch, considering how she's been out of action for a decade.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

