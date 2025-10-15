Ex-employee exposes WWE’s biggest mistake with John Cena’s farewell tour - "That's the problem" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently highlighted the company's main problem with booking John Cena. The legendary star is finishing up his retirement tour.
Cena has just four more appearances left on his farewell tour. The star has had an eventful year with several ups and downs. He won the elusive 17th World Championship, becoming the only man in WWE with that laurel. However, his heel turn fell flat, forcing the company to abandon the angle.
During the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer mentioned that plans fall apart all the time in professional wrestling. He felt WWE missed out on creating enough fallback options for John Cena. He explained that even if The Rock backed out after John's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, the creative team should have had an alternate booking ready for the star. Russo explained that the company's inability to constitute a "Plan B" doomed Cena's farewell tour.
"In professional wrestling, a lot of times Plan A is not going to go according to plan. Somebody's gonna get hurt, something is gonna happen, a monkey wrench is gonna get thrown in. That's fine, bro. It happens all the time. But that's when you've got to come up with a Plan B. There was no Cena Plan B. That's the problem. If Rock bailed out for whatever reason, no problem. They never had a Plan B for John Cena," Russo said.
John Cena has had some great matches this year with notable opponents like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles. He will wrestle his last match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C.
