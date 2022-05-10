Ex-WWE SmackDown star says Triple H saved him from getting fired

Axel Tischer, formerly known as Alexander Wolfe in WWE, has revealed how Triple H prevented the SAnitY faction from receiving their releases in 2019.

The German superstar represented the group alongside Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross on Triple H’s NXT brand. In 2018, Tischer moved to SmackDown with Dain and Young after WrestleMania 34. Cross remained in NXT as a singles competitor before becoming a main-roster member later in the year.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Tischer reflected on SAnitY’s lack of television time following their main-roster call-up. He believes the group would likely have been released in 2019 if The Game had not intervened.

“They split us up because Triple H, he kind of like saved us,” Tischer said. “He thought before we sit there in catering and turn too sour and lose our entire passion for that [wrestling], he wanted to split us up and give us something else to do. He figured that they wouldn’t need us anymore… You sit in catering and do not do anything, you get fired.”

According to Tischer, Triple H thought it was a “waste of talent” to keep the SAnitY members on SmackDown without using them. Following the group’s separation, Dain and Young worked as singles competitors on NXT and RAW, respectively, and Tischer joined NXT UK.

WWE had plans for SAnitY after they left Triple H’s NXT

Though they debuted as heels in 2016, SAnitY became one of NXT’s most popular acts following their babyface turn in 2017.

Many superstars have struggled to replicate their NXT success on the main roster in recent years. In SAnitY’s case, WWE’s higher-ups seemingly nixed the big plans they had for the faction after its arrival on SmackDown.

"We got [called] up with high hopes," Tischer added. "Because of course you get told, ‘Yeah, they have big plans for you, they are super high on you guys. Blah, blah, blah.’ But sometimes it’s all a matter of time."

Tischer received his release in May 2021, two years after Triple H moved him from SmackDown to NXT UK. The former NXT Tag Team Champion clarified that he enjoyed his six-year WWE experience and he “cannot be sour” about his time with the company.

