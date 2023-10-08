Ex-superstar accuses WWE of being "ruthless" and "ungrateful" for firing fiancée

Former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli accused WWE of being ungrateful for firing his fiancée Mandy Rose last December.

Rose spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. The 33-year-old performed on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. However, the former NXT Women's Champion was released from her contract in December 2022 due to the content she shared on her fan website.

A few weeks before her firing, Rose competed at NXT Halloween Havoc. The event occurred a few days after her older brother's tragic passing. Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion's fiancé dubbed the Stamford-based company "ungrateful" for firing her after she allegedly saved the Halloween Havoc's card.

"So in my eyes, WWE was very ungrateful and they tried to do a ruthless act, in my opinion, to you by all of a sudden releasing you, which is crazy because six weeks earlier your brother passed away and you went to perform for them on the biggest pay-per-view. You were the main event and you didn't ruin their card. But then, six weeks later they kinda forget about that and they release you because you did something that supposedly they didn't approve of or like," he said. [From 40:33 to 41:00]

What did Mandy Rose say about her WWE firing?

In an interview with Rene Paquette on The Sessions earlier this year, Mandy Rose opened up about her release from the Stamford-based company.

The former NXT Women's Champion claimed she received no warning from higher-ups before getting fired. Nevertheless, she was told to take down the link to her fan website two days before getting released.

"No one brought it to my attention besides the night before I lost the title. It was from my lawyer and it was just saying, 'take this link down.' And it came from WWE, you know, it came from Legal... Took the link down right away that night and then the next day was when I lost the title and got fired the following day. So, I never really had, I never had a warning. I know there is obviously a lot of news out there that says I was warned. I never did. But it could've been different for sure," she said.

