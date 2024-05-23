Ex-top WWE star's 5-word comment on possibly coming out of retirement to feud with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been a dominant force since officially joining SmackDown ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. A former Divas Champion now addressed the possibility of coming out of retirement to feud with The Storm.

The retired superstar in question is Kelly Kelly. The 37-year-old had a six-year run in the Stamford-based company. Although she has been retired for over a decade, the former Divas Champion has made several sporadic WWE appearances over the past few years.

In a recent interview with former WWE interviewer McKenzie Mitchell on Threads, Kelly disclosed that she was impressed with Cargill's outfits since joining the company. When Mitchell suggested the former Divas Champion could return to feud with The Storm, the retired star liked the idea:

"That would be really cool," she said. [8:16 - 8:17]

Kelly Kelly is interested in a WWE return

Since leaving the Stamford-based company in 2012, Kelly Kelly has competed in a few matches. Her latest in-ring appearance came in 2022 when she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered at number four and lasted barely over a minute before getting eliminated by Sasha Banks.

During a virtual signing for RDP Promotion two months ago, the former Divas Champion expressed her openness to having another run in the Stamford-based company. She disclosed that she wants her twins to watch her compete inside the ring one day:

"I would be open to a comeback… We'll see. I want my twins to come and watch me one day so…" [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Lita and Trish Stratus returned last year for brief full-time runs. It would be interesting to see if Kelly Kelly would follow in their footsteps and make a full-time comeback 12 years after her departure.

