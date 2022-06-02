"He made it look like a million dollars" - Ex-WCW star details his experience of sharing the ring with 'Mr. Perfect' Curt Hennig (Exclusive)

Former WCW star Curtis Hughes has described the personality of Curt Hennig and what his relationship with Mr. Perfect was.

Hughes was a prolific talent throughout the 90s, working various stints for WCW, ECW, and WWE during the famed Monday Night Wars. Although he didn't win any accolades, he was involved with several legends of the business during wrestling's biggest boom period and has plenty of stories to tell.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hughes opened up about Curt Hennig, explaining how he did justice to the name 'Mr. Perfect'. Hughes also praised the former WWF Intercontinental Champion for his in-ring skills:

"Anybody that gets in the ring with Mr. Perfect, lord rest his soul... If you got in the ring with Mr. Perfect, man, you was a lucky freaking wrestler. Why? Because that guy was good. I mean, he made me look like a million bucks. I don't know if y'all saw that match, but everything I did to that man, he made it look like a million dollars." (24:38)

The former WCW star also opened up about his locker room experience with Bret Hart

During the same conversation on UnSKripted, Curtis Hughes spoke about his locker room experience with Bret Hart.

The former WCW star described The Hitman as a great guy to be around and that he also loved being on the road with him. Hughes stated:

"Oh man, shoot man...Some people didn't get opportunities to do that. I mean, a lot of people didn't get the opportunity to get in the ring with, I mean sharing the locker room with Andre The Giant, you know, I had the opportunity to be in the presence of that man. But, Bret was a nice guy to be around with, we rode together, me, him, and Owen rode together a couple of times, on the roads, you know. It was pretty cool."

Despite retiring from professional wrestling in 2000, The Hitman stepped back into the ring 10 years later to face WWE chairman Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26.

As for Curtis Hughes, he has been touring the independent scene on and off since leaving WWE and WCW behind. He most recently made an appearance for WrestleCade and faced off against The Rock n' Roll Express at a WCPBTW event earlier this year.

