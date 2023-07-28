"Ex-wives, ex-girlfriends, kids" - WWE Hall of Famer says he was "dialed" into character and nothing else mattered

Keeping personal life outside the squared circle can be tricky sometimes, but WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan managed to do so.

The 12-time world champion is one of the most polarizing superstars in the wrestling industry. Hulk Hogan repeatedly has found himself in several controversies due to his personal life charades. Being Vince McMahon's top guy in the WWE golden era, The Hulkster created a successful, larger-than-life persona and entertained fans.

Recently Hogan was invited to This Past Weekend with Theo Van show and reflected upon his wrestling career. The former WWE Champion noted that he only enjoyed the in-ring aspects of wrestling and did not let his controversies affect him in the ring.

"Ex-wives, ex-girlfriends, kids, business problems, money problems, three or four guys that wanted to kill me in the back. I didn’t think about anything. When I was in the ring, I was completely in the moment," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that once he was 'Hulk Hogan' in the squared circle, he was not afraid of anything as he was "dialed" into his character.

"That was my attitude because if I didn’t believe it, you’re not gonna get them to believe it. So I was so dialed into that character, I lived through that thing, and it got me through a lot of craziness," Hogan noted. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Check out the interview below:

Hulk Hogan revealed that his former WWE rival had mere chances of making it through surgery

Hogan and his former rival Ric Flair had a solid feud during their WCW run and were considered as biggest stars in wrestling's history in the 80s. The two men also think the world of each other outside the ring.

During the same interview, The Hulkster recently spoke about the WWE Hall of Famer's major health problem that could have taken his life.

Hulk Hogan recollected that once a doctor pulled him away and told him that The Nature Boy only had a 5% chance of surviving after surgery.

"The doctor pulled me, 'Sorry I was saying your buddy here has destroyed his body, the inside of some of his intestines were dying.' Because he's got a five percent chance of making it through the surgery," Hogan said.

The 12-time world champion elaborated that Flair came out of the surgery alive, and he first asked Hogan to get him a six-pack beer when everyone was concerned about him.

