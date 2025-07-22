Ex-World Champion saves Roman Reigns from a brutal assault; Huge SummerSlam match teased

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:10 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns stood tall as RAW went off the air, but it wasn't before he got beaten badly by Bron Breakker and "Big" Bronson Reed. An ex-World Champion had to come to his rescue as a big SummerSlam match was teased.

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman had a confrontation, with Reigns officially labeling Heyman with a new nickname: "dumba**". He warned Bron Breakker that in a few years time, Heyman will betray him too. However, Breakker hit back with a tirade, telling Reigns that he was just taking up the spot and that he wasn't the big dog anymore.

While Roman Reigns initiated the attack, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed got the upper hand easily enough. It took the appearance of ex-World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to return and make the save. It was a clear tease of a Tag Team match at SummerSlam with Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

While fans will undeniably be hoping for a clash between Bron Breakker and The OTC, they may have to wait for longer. However, if the tag team match does happen at SummerSlam, we'll certainly be getting a preview of it.

There's one more episode of RAW until the biggest party of the summer.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
