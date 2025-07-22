Roman Reigns has a new one-word nickname for Paul Heyman after abandoning the "Wiseman" moniker

Roman Reigns used to call Paul Heyman his &quot;Wiseman&quot;, and the WWE Hall of Famer now goes by the name of &quot;The Oracle&quot;. The OTC gave Heyman a hilarious new nickname on RAW.The main event of the 21st July episode of RAW saw Roman Reigns come out, but not before the trio of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. This was in the fallout from last week, where The OTC returned to save Jey Uso (and CM Punk) from an assault.This week, Roman Reigns said that Paul Heyman isn't a Wiseman anymore; he's just a &quot;dumba**&quot;. He repeatedly mentioned that word throughout the promo, giving Heyman his new nickname.Heyman was silent throughout the time, and it was Bron Breakker who ultimately spoke up against Reigns' disrespect. Although Reigns told Breakker that he would be betrayed by Heyman in a few years, Breakker disagreed with him.He also told Reigns that he is the top dog now and that the OTC is simply wasting his space. It led to an assault that was in favor of Breakker and Reed with the numbers game.This was all until 'Main Event' Jey Uso made his sole appearance for the night, saving his cousin.