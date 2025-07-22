  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns has a new one-word nickname for Paul Heyman after abandoning the "Wiseman" moniker

Roman Reigns has a new one-word nickname for Paul Heyman after abandoning the "Wiseman" moniker

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 04:06 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns used to call Paul Heyman his "Wiseman", and the WWE Hall of Famer now goes by the name of "The Oracle". The OTC gave Heyman a hilarious new nickname on RAW.

Ad

The main event of the 21st July episode of RAW saw Roman Reigns come out, but not before the trio of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. This was in the fallout from last week, where The OTC returned to save Jey Uso (and CM Punk) from an assault.

This week, Roman Reigns said that Paul Heyman isn't a Wiseman anymore; he's just a "dumba**". He repeatedly mentioned that word throughout the promo, giving Heyman his new nickname.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Heyman was silent throughout the time, and it was Bron Breakker who ultimately spoke up against Reigns' disrespect. Although Reigns told Breakker that he would be betrayed by Heyman in a few years, Breakker disagreed with him.

He also told Reigns that he is the top dog now and that the OTC is simply wasting his space. It led to an assault that was in favor of Breakker and Reed with the numbers game.

Ad

This was all until 'Main Event' Jey Uso made his sole appearance for the night, saving his cousin.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications