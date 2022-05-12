Former star asks Vince McMahon for a favor that requires WWE Chairman to contact Tony Khan

Ex-WWE star Buff Bagwell has requested Vince McMahon to send some of his old footage to AEW President Tony Khan.

The former NWO member has been tagging Khan in his tweets on a consistent basis lately. Many fans stated that he wants a job in All Elite Wrestling, hence the constant tagging. Bagwell later joked that he's tagging the AEW head honcho since he wants to play quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his latest tweet, Bagwell tagged both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. The veteran made a request to McMahon in his tweet, asking him to send his old footage from Peacock to Tony Khan. Check it out below:

"Hi @VinceMcMahon can you send some of my footage from @peacockTV to @TonyKhan thanks!"

Buff Bagwell's request to Vince McMahon garnered a mixed reaction from fans

Fans came in droves to respond to Buff Bagwell's tweet directed at McMahon. Check out some of the responses that he received:

Bagwell had a short-lived stint in WWE soon after McMahon purchased WCW. He made his debut on the July 02, 2001 episode of RAW, in a singles match against Booker T.

The WCW World Heavyweight title match ended in a "No Contest" due to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kurt Angle's interference. Mere days later, Bagwell was let go by WWE.

The former NWO star has previously opened up about his WWE release:

“It [McMahon’s response] was, ‘Well, if we release you, we ain’t gotta redo your contract in three months. We can just bring you back. If we fire you, we gotta redo your contract and it’ll be more trouble.’ Right when I heard that, as quick as I heard it, I said, ‘Start shaking hands and just leave on good terms,’ and I did.”

It's quite clear that Bagwell won't be receiving a response from the WWE Chairman, and the veteran knows it very well. It seems like he's simply having some fun on Twitter with his recent tweets. What do you think?

What are your thoughts on Buff Bagwell? Were you a fan of him during the Monday Night Wars?

