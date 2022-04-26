"This guy's got a dark side" - Former writer on Edge and Damian Priest possibly recruiting WWE personality (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Corey Graves would be the perfect addition to Edge and Damian Priest’s WWE RAW faction.

Graves became a commentator in 2014 after he was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to concussion issues. The 38-year-old recently revealed that while he is not actively pursuing a return to the ring, he has been cleared to wrestle again.

Russo worked as the head writer for WWE in the late 1990s before briefly joining WCW. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he used a WCW angle to explain how Graves could get involved in Edge and Priest’s storyline:

“I really loved the nWo when [Eric] Bischoff was a commentator and then Bischoff joined them, so they spoke through Bischoff. Well, bro, I keep reading everywhere that Corey Graves wants to get back [in the ring]. Do that with Corey! They only speak to Corey Graves.” Russo continued, “Come on, we see the crazy tattoos. We know this guy’s got a dark side to him.” [6:43-7:19]

In the video above, Russo also discusses the possibility of Edge and Priest adding two more names to their new group.

Vince Russo would change one thing about Corey Graves in WWE

Corey Graves married RAW star Carmella on April 7. In the weeks leading up to the wedding, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion kissed her then-fiancé at ringside and frequently jumped into his arms.

If Graves does join up with Edge and Damian Priest, Vince Russo believes WWE should stop referencing his relationship with Carmella:

“You would really have to make some changes in storyline because it wouldn’t fit right now, but I would love [that] they only speak to him, they only do interviews with him. He rides around with them. We see that more darker, tattooed, pierced-up guy. I think that would be cool.” [7:29-8:00]

Graves’ final match ended in a no contest against Troy McClain at an untelevised WrestleMania Axxess event on April 5, 2014. The former 24/7 Champion currently works as a commentator alongside Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith on RAW.

