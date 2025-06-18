Ex-writer explains The British Bulldog's "disconnect" in WWE (Exclusive)

The British Bulldog had four spells with WWE between 1984 and 2000. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, recently addressed why the popular wrestler did not become a regular main-eventer.

In 1992, The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart in the SummerSlam main event at Wembley Stadium in his home country of England. By the end of the decade, the former Intercontinental Champion still shared the ring with big names like The Rock and Triple H. However, he was not viewed as one of WWE's marquee stars.

On Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone said there was a "disconnect" between Bulldog's WWE stints in the early 1990s and late 1990s. Russo added that behind-the-scenes discussions likely influenced the company's booking of the Englishman.

Trending

"Bro, if there was a disconnect, Chris, it's probably what the disconnect usually is," Russo said. "It's probably office, and it's probably contract or negotiations or something else. Every time, bro, there's some type of a start, stop, start, stop, start, stop, it's usually the office." [2:52 – 3:16]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on Shane and Stephanie McMahon allegedly having a strained relationship.

Vince Russo's view of The British Bulldog

In October 1999, Vince Russo and fellow writer Ed Ferrara left WWE to join WCW. Shortly before their departures, they booked The British Bulldog in a world title storyline with The Rock.

Regardless of how management perceived Bulldog, Russo always looked at the former WWE star as a major player:

"I mean, bro, Bulldog was always a star to me. Always. I mean, he was always larger than life, he always had a great look, he always had a great reputation. He was always a star to me, so I never booked him not looking at him as a star. He was always a huge star to me." [2:22 – 2:40]

In 2002, Bulldog passed away aged 39 after suffering a heart attack. He was posthumously inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More