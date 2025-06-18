Ex-writer explains The British Bulldog's "disconnect" in WWE (Exclusive)

The British Bulldog had four spells with WWE between 1984 and 2000. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, recently addressed why the popular wrestler did not become a regular main-eventer.
In 1992, The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart in the SummerSlam main event at Wembley Stadium in his home country of England. By the end of the decade, the former Intercontinental Champion still shared the ring with big names like The Rock and Triple H. However, he was not viewed as one of WWE's marquee stars.
On Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone said there was a "disconnect" between Bulldog's WWE stints in the early 1990s and late 1990s. Russo added that behind-the-scenes discussions likely influenced the company's booking of the Englishman.
"Bro, if there was a disconnect, Chris, it's probably what the disconnect usually is," Russo said. "It's probably office, and it's probably contract or negotiations or something else. Every time, bro, there's some type of a start, stop, start, stop, start, stop, it's usually the office." [2:52 – 3:16]
Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on Shane and Stephanie McMahon allegedly having a strained relationship.
Vince Russo's view of The British Bulldog
In October 1999, Vince Russo and fellow writer Ed Ferrara left WWE to join WCW. Shortly before their departures, they booked The British Bulldog in a world title storyline with The Rock.
Regardless of how management perceived Bulldog, Russo always looked at the former WWE star as a major player:
"I mean, bro, Bulldog was always a star to me. Always. I mean, he was always larger than life, he always had a great look, he always had a great reputation. He was always a star to me, so I never booked him not looking at him as a star. He was always a huge star to me." [2:22 – 2:40]
In 2002, Bulldog passed away aged 39 after suffering a heart attack. He was posthumously inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.