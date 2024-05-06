Ex-writer on whether The Undertaker could join new Bray Wyatt-themed WWE faction (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has not appeared in WWE since attacking The Rock in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes The Deadman should return as part of a new Bray Wyatt-themed stable.

In recent weeks, several QR codes have been shown on WWE television. The codes lead to cryptic Wyatt-esque videos online, prompting speculation that his brother Bo Dallas could return soon as the Uncle Howdy persona.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo suggested that WWE also bring back The Undertaker's dark Attitude Era character:

"What if you had this group and the group was a little lost because they don't have their fearless leader? What if you went back to, and he never has to work [wrestle], never has to work, this ain't about him wrestling, what if you went back to the Ministry of Darkness 'Taker?" [16:27 – 16:49]

Watch the video above to hear Russo suggest which current WWE star could play a new version of The Fiend.

Vince Russo doubts whether WWE's creative team can write for The Undertaker

Between 1998 and 1999, The Undertaker led the villainous Ministry of Darkness group. Other members included Bradshaw, Christian, Edge, Faarooq, Gangrel, Mideon, Paul Bearer, and Viscera.

Vince Russo would like to see The Undertaker back due to his links to Bray Wyatt. However, he does not have faith in WWE's creative team:

"These are the things I would be thinking about," Russo continued. "But, bro, thinking about this thing, thinking about all this with them literally having wrestlers as bookers, forget it. Literally, bro, forget it. That's my concern. That's why I said starting this thing off, bro, this is a slippery slope. I respect the fact that you wanna honor him [Bray Wyatt], and I applaud you, but if this s*cks, bro, you're tarnishing his career." [16:52 – 17:22]

According to PW Insider, the recent QR codes are heading toward Uncle Howdy's return alongside four other WWE stars.

