A WWE legend may be getting ready to get back to the ring once again for what could be, in his own words, the "biggest comeback" since the "resurrection."

Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer JBL had a very successful career in the ring. He's a former WWE Champion, while also having held the Intercontinental Title, the US Title, the Hardcore Title, the European Title, and the tag team titles. It's safe to say that his list of accomplishments speaks for itself.

While he's had a few appearances occasionally, his last match came when he was a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble in 2014. His last singles match though, came in 2009, where Rey Mysterio defeated him to become the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 25. He quit after the match and announced his retirement on his blog the next day.

While he would commentate and make sporadic appearances for the company, other than his Royal Rumble appearance, this was his last match, and his last-ever singles match.

Now, the legend has taken to social media to post a picture from the gym and talk about how it's the first time he's been there in a while, and how his return could be huge.

"20 years this week since JBL was created, went to gym for first time in a while - started thinking, this could be biggest comeback since the resurrection."

JBL is among the WWE legends set to appear at WrestleMania

JBL may be retired at this time, but as always, the star is ready to make an appearance for the company when it's needed.

As such, according to a recent report, the Hall of Famer is among the legends who are listed to be appearing at WrestleMania XL.

The others are Jimmy Hart, Ron Simmons, Kane, and Michelle McCool.

It remains to be seen in what role they appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

