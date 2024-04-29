Ex-WWE Champion is ready for major RAW; possibly facing big change

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 2024 WWE Draft will continue during this week's show, featuring several high-profile names in the draft pool. One among those will be none other than The All Mighty, Bobby Lashley.

The two-time WWE Champion has been a staple on SmackDown for the past year, but his future is uncertain as the draft unfolds. Lashley has now sent a cryptic message ahead of the much-anticipated show, stating that strength goes beyond the ring.

"Strength goes beyond the ring," Lashley wrote.

Check out his post below:

38-year-old WWE star recently took a shot at Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits found themselves in a heated rivalry with The Final Testament leading up to WrestleMania 40. Their conflict culminated in a Philadelphia Street Fight at The Grandest Stage of Them All, where Lashley and the Profits emerged victorious.

After the match, Karrion Kross, leader of The Final Testament, didn't waste a moment to take a shot at Lashley. He remarked that while The All Mighty got what he deserved, he had to play second fiddle to his stablemate Montez Ford at 'Mania.

Kross implied that there was a reason Lashley was left off the card at WrestleMania last year.

"You know what? I got what I deserve. And Bobby, Bobby Lashley, he got what he deserved, too. You know what he got? He took a backseat to Montez Ford on the biggest event of the year and reminded everybody why they left them off last year," Kross said.

Check out the post-show interview below:

Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, and The Final Testament will all be available in the draft pool for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be intriguing to see whether these two factions end up on different shows or remain on the same roster moving forward.