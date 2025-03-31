Ex-WWE Champion sends 2-word message after reuniting with his former faction

Ex-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2024. Since then, Mahal has been wrestling on the independent circuit, and recently, he reunited with members from his former faction in Australia.

Back when Mahal was the WWE Champion, he was part of a faction along with the Singh Brothers. The Singh Brothers played a key role in helping Mahal keep the belt as long as he did. However, in 2019, the faction broke up when the Singh Brothers were drafted to 205 Live.

While the Singh Brothers were eventually released by WWE, Mahal left the company last year. But recently, these three superstars reunited in Australia. On X (formerly Twitter), the Singh Brothers, now known as Bollywood Boyz, uploaded a post in which they added photos from their reunion match at WSW Wrestling.

Jinder Mahal quoted this post and sent a message. He wrote:

"Night 2 ✅ @WSWWrestlingAUS."

You can check Jinder Mahal's tweet below:

Jinder Mahal and Bollywood Boyz reunite amid Nick Khan's announcement of a potential WWE PLE in India

When WWE President Nick Khan was promoting the promotion's move to Netflix in India, he was asked about plans to host a premium live event in the Indian subcontinent. Based on Khan's answer, it seems that the promotion does have plans to host a PLE in the country.

He said:

"That's the goal, and we're penciling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed. Without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it's important to Netflix, assume it's important to us. India has always been important to us. So we're penciling it out now, and let's wait and see."

In 2023, the promotion successfully hosted the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India. Given that the promotion has been traveling across the globe and attaining success, it won't be surprising to see them do well in India, given the country's love for the product.

