Ex-WWE champion sends bold message following attack on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' appearance on WWE RAW was a rollercoaster ride. After the show went off the air, The American Nightmare was viciously assaulted by former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who has a message ahead of the Royal Rumble.

The Undisputed WWE Champion came to the aid of Sami Zayn, who was being brutally beaten down by Drew McIntyre following their singles match. However, Kevin Owens blindsided him, but Rhodes quickly neutralized his current rival. Later, as The Scottish Warrior had The American Nightmare cornered, Zayn inadvertently struck him with a Helluva Kick, intended for McIntyre.

Monday Night RAW concluded with a heated promo battle between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. However, after the show went off the air, Carmelo Hayes assaulted The American Nightmare before being driven through a table.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former NXT Champion dismissed claims of being buried and declared himself more alive than ever. Melo announced his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"They saying I’m buried but I’ve never felt more alive 😈 See you at the Royal Rumble 🎯," he wrote.

Bill Apter believes CM Punk could face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

As mentioned earlier, The Second City Saint had a heated exchange with Cody Rhodes on last night's RAW. CM Punk declared that he would eliminate 29 men in the Royal Rumble match and then challenge The American Nightmare for the world championship, assuming Rhodes retains his title against Kevin Owens.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter praised WWE's handling of CM Punk's return, believing it perfectly set the stage for him to win the Royal Rumble. He argued that The Straight Edge Superstar's promo has shifted fan expectations, making him the likely opponent for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

"Just the way WWE planted this, it was just perfect. Now people are going to think that Punk is going to win the Royal Rumble. I think that this is really good for business. There are so many people trying to go after Cody, but after this promo, most people are going to pick CM Punk to go up against Cody. Of course, that would be fabulous," said Apter.

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will retain his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match this Saturday.

