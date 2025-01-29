Ex-WWE champion winning Royal Rumble for the first time in his career is possible, says Sam Roberts

A former champion recently declared for the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed the aforementioned star could win the match.

Logan Paul has proven to be a talented in-ring competitor since joining the Stamford-based company. He last wrestled at SummerSlam 2024, where he lost the United States Championship to LA Knight. On this week's RAW, he confronted Gunther and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, he announced his participation in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed out that although he did not think the former United States Champion would win the Royal Rumble, he felt The Maverick emerging victorious remained a possibility.

"Logan Paul winning the Royal Rumble is absolutely a possibility. I don't think it'll happen. It's not my pick. But sure, it's a possibility," he said. [29:09 - 29:17]

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman thinks Jey Uso will win the Royal Rumble

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman addressed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble. He predicted that Jey Uso would win the match.

The ex-interim RAW general manager speculated that Main Event Jey would kick off one of the two nights of WrestleMania. However, he hoped the 39-year-old would not face Gunther at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I'm predicting Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble match and kicks off one of the two nights of WrestleMania with his entrance against whatever world champion. God willing, it's not Gunther."

Several top superstars have declared for the Men's Royal Rumble, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. It will be interesting to see who leaves Indianapolis with a world title shot at The Show of Shows.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

