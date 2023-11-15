Ex-WWE Diva shares major health update

The wrestling world often holds its breath, waiting for updates from their beloved present and former WWE stars. In a recent social media post, the wrestling legend Francine shared a significant health update with her adoring fans.

The 51-year-old veteran was popularly known for working as a valet alongside several male superstars in ECW in the 1990s. Later, Francine joined the WWE for a brief period from 2005 to 2006 and shared the ring with the likes of The Dudley Boyz and Tommy Dreamer.

She has been plagued with health issues for several years and endured multiple surgeries. With that being said, The Queen of Extreme recently took to Twitter (X) to share an important health update with wrestling fans. With a sense of vulnerability and concern, former WWE Diva Francine revealed her upcoming visit to a urologist, raising questions about her kidney health:

"Good morning. Seeing my urologist in the am. Praying whatever is going on with my kidneys is an easy fix. 🙏🏼," she wrote.

Check out Francine's tweet below:

Fans mourn WWE legend Francine's personal loss

The 51-year-old legend is still active on social media and hosts a podcast where she fairly reviews WWE products.

In a poignant social media post, Francine revealed the heartbreaking news of her mother's passing at the age of 93. While grappling with the loss, she found comfort in the blessing of having been her mother's devoted caretaker until her last breath:

"Mom died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. She was 93. I was blessed to have been able to take care of her. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and we will miss her so very much. 💔 May God be with you Mommy. ❤️ You are with Daddy and Chrissy now. 🙏🏼," the veteran wrote.

Check out the ECW legend's post below:

Only time will tell how serious or not is her kidney issue following Francine's upcoming visit to the urologist.

