Former WWE Superstar shares important health update following "multiple surgeries"

Fans are always awaiting life updates from their favorite current and former WWE stars. Ex-WWE and ECW Diva Francine recently shared an important health update with her fans through social media.

Francine became popular in the wrestling world in the mid-1990s when she joined ECW. She worked as a valet alongside many male stars on the promotion. Francine went on to manage Justin Credible until ECW closed in 2001.

She later joined WWE for a short stint in mid-2000. She didn’t have a long stay in the promotion but took part in some interesting storylines during the time she was there.

The former WWE star took to Twitter to share an important health update with her fans. She stated that her doctor wanted to conduct a colonoscopy as she might have an ulcer. She added that the build-up of scar tissue due to multiple surgeries will always prevent her from having a flat stomach.

Check out her Tweet below:

"Hey all. So I made the appointment for the colonoscopy and he also wants to put a scope down my throat as well to see if I might have an ulcer. I have a build up of scar tissue from my multiple surgeries so I will never have a flat stomach The gym won’t help. I’m so bummed."

Expand Tweet

Her fans and everyone at Sportskeeda are hoping that her medical procedure goes well. The 51-year-old wrestling veteran was a great source of entertainment to many fans. She is still active on social media and on podcasts, where she regularly shares her views about WWE’s product.

The WWE veteran Francine recently spoke about Sasha Banks’ outburst

Earlier this week, a video involving Sasha Banks started doing rounds on social media. A fan approached The Boss during an autograph signing session and questioned whether she left the company due to creative differences.

The Boss lost her cool during the session and asked them where they heard the “news” from. She went on to mock the fan in the short interview. Speaking on the Eyes Up Here podcast, Franchie admitted that the former WWE star got a “little snippy” during the interaction:

"I think she gets a little snippy, a lot. That was a little snippy. Again, I understand the frustration, but there's a way, especially when a fan pays money to get your autograph because I was assuming she knew his name. So, I was assuming she was signing for him. Okay, so he had given her what, how much money did he spend? So if that's the case, in my mind, I say to myself, well, he just bought something. So, I try to be as kind as I can. I don't try to be condescending, you know, because it was a legit question. It wasn't like he said something inappropriate to her," she said.

Check out the entire video below:

Banks is currently out with an injury, and her future in the industry is currently unclear. Many fans want to see her return to WWE.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches