Ex-WWE employee drops brutal truth about Jey Uso's mic skills ahead of WrestleMania main event (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Jey Uso's mic skills. The star is the current focus of WWE after winning this year's Royal Rumble.

Jey shocked the world this past Saturday as he beat several favorites to win the Royal Rumble. The star kicked off this week's RAW, thanking the WWE Universe for standing beside him and supporting him along the way.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Jey Uso needed to improve his mic skills if he wanted to move up the WWE ranks and become a champion. The veteran writer felt Uso had natural charisma but needed to work on his promos. Vince Russo was confident that the star could step up, given that he comes from a long line of wrestlers and sports entertainers.

"I'm starting to hear a lot of that. He's riding the 'Yeet' now. He's got to up his game. Listen man, he's been around long enough, wrestling is in his bloodline, his dad did this. I'm sure he's gonna be able to. It's gonna come to the point where he's gonna have to up his game on the mic. He's never really had to up to this point because he's kinda 'Yeeted' his way to being really, really over. If this dude's gonna be the champ, he's gotta up his game." [26:45 onwards]

Jey Uso had a confrontation with Gunther this week on RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion warned Jey that if he dared to challenge the Ring General, he would face severe consequences.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Jey in the months leading up to his WrestleMania main event.

