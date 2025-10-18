Ex-WWE employee explains Jim Ross’ special role in the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross is considered by many to be the greatest wrestling commentator of all time. The 73-year-old has been in the business since the 1970s and has been part of various wrestling promotions during this time, including New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.
While JR's commenting skills are well known, veteran writer Vince Russo revealed a special role that Jim Ross used to do for the company, away from the commentary desk. The duo worked together for several years during the Attitude Era, when Russo served as the head writer for the company.
Russo revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown that JR treated the roster like he was the head coach of a football team. He claimed JR held the roster to a higher standard than anyone else, and he would never settle for mediocrity on the roster.
"JR is a big Oklahoma fan, you know. JR treated that roster like he was head football coach. I mean, bro, I knew if you were on the roster, you earned your spot on the roster. I knew that. I knew JR was not a playing-favorites guy, or if you were on that roster, you deserve to be on that roster. You were not getting on that roster if you were mediocre under JR. You were not." Russo said.
Good Ol' JR, as he was affectionately known by the WWE fans, spent two decades with the company in his first stint there. He joined the Stamford-based promotion in 1993 and remained with the promotion till 2013, during which time he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. He would eventually return to the promotion in 2017 for a brief two-year stint before joining AEW in 2019.
