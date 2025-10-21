Ex-WWE employee exposes major booking flaw with Solo Sikoa’s MFT: "Do they not see this as horrible?"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Solo Sikoa and the MFTs. The group was in action last week on SmackDown.

Over the last couple of weeks, the MFTs have become a formidable force on the blue brand. This past Friday, Solo and his henchmen attacked Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov after their United States Championship match. The group also confronted The Wyatt Sicks for the second week in a row.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled this past week's episode of SmackDown, where the MFTs confronted the Wyatt Sicks. He pointed out that Solo Sikoa and four other members were up against Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Eric Rowan, and Nikki Cross, and still, the MFTs backed out of any physical altercation. The veteran writer claimed the booking exposed the faction. He mentioned that WWE was trying to portray them as tough guys, but they backed out from a fight even when the odds were in their favor.

"We got both team face-to-face in the ring. We've got five Samoans and three members of the Wyatt Sicks and a girl. So we got five Samoans and three guys and a girl. Guess who backs out? The Samoans. They're supposed to be bad you-know whats and they're high tailing it. Five guys against three guys and a girl. That's what I'm talking about. Do they not see it? Do they not see this as horrible?"

In two weeks, the MFTs have put the entire WWE SmackDown roster on notice. Solo and his associates have taken down anyone they laid their eyes on.

It will be interesting to see how this group fares against the supernatural powers of the Wyatt Sicks.

