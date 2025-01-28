Ex-WWE employee makes shocking claims about Sami Zayn's hopes of winning a World Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a big fan of Sami Zayn. The star has declared himself for the Royal Rumble 2025.

Sami is one of the talking points ahead of the Royal Rumble. Last week, he inadvertently decked his friend Seth Rollins on RAW. This Monday, Sami confronted CM Punk about his comments about not being on the same level. He then faced off Drew McIntyre in a singles match and accidentally hit Cody Rhodes with a Helluva Kick during the encounter. Zayn also lost the contest to McIntyre.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo discussed a possible World Championship reign for Sami. The veteran writer said there was no chance WWE would consider granting the star a World Championship. Zayn has come very close to winning the biggest prize but couldn't pull it off.

Trending

"Never. Never, never, ever," Russo said about a possible title reign for Sami Zayn. [From 12:13 onwards]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

You can watch the full podcast here:

If Sami Zayn manages to outlast 29 other men, he could finally get his title shot at WrestleMania. However, it will be an arduous task as he will have to fight off the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rolins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso, among others.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback