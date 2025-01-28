  • home icon
  Ex-WWE employee makes shocking claims about Sami Zayn's hopes of winning a World Championship (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE employee makes shocking claims about Sami Zayn's hopes of winning a World Championship (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 28, 2025 09:14 GMT
Sami Zayn declared himself for the 2025 Royal Rumble match [Image: WWE.com]
Sami Zayn declared himself for the 2025 Royal Rumble match [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a big fan of Sami Zayn. The star has declared himself for the Royal Rumble 2025.

Sami is one of the talking points ahead of the Royal Rumble. Last week, he inadvertently decked his friend Seth Rollins on RAW. This Monday, Sami confronted CM Punk about his comments about not being on the same level. He then faced off Drew McIntyre in a singles match and accidentally hit Cody Rhodes with a Helluva Kick during the encounter. Zayn also lost the contest to McIntyre.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo discussed a possible World Championship reign for Sami. The veteran writer said there was no chance WWE would consider granting the star a World Championship. Zayn has come very close to winning the biggest prize but couldn't pull it off.

"Never. Never, never, ever," Russo said about a possible title reign for Sami Zayn. [From 12:13 onwards]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

If Sami Zayn manages to outlast 29 other men, he could finally get his title shot at WrestleMania. However, it will be an arduous task as he will have to fight off the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rolins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul, and Jey Uso, among others.

Edited by Angana Roy
