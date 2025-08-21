Ex-WWE employee reveals sad truth about how new stars treated Hulk Hogan backstage (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared an interesting story about Hulk Hogan. The legendary wrestler passed away last month, aged 71.

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the most influential stars to have ever set foot inside a wrestling ring. His popularity transcended the business, and he transitioned into a mainstream celebrity. His popularity in the 80s helped WWE become a household name. However, his legacy was unfortunately marred by controversies throughout his illustrious career.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer recalled a conversation he had with the Hulkster. He noted that people backstage would barely acknowledge the legend whenever he was on RAW or SmackDown. Hulk Hogan stated that none of the newer talent even wanted to pick his brains about the business. Russo also pointed out that this was long before Hulk was embroiled in controversy. He felt there was a general lack of respect in the locker room for old timers.

"In general, I don't think the 2025 professional wrestler, I don't think they have the respect for the old school that they should. I really don't. I remember Hogan saying years and years ago, and this was before the controversy and all that stuff. I remember Hogan saying he would go to RAW and SmackDown and nobody would even acknowledge him backstage. Nobody would ask him, pick his brain, ask him questions. And he was ready, willing and able to pass on that knowledge. I think overall there is a tremendous lack of respect for people in the industry that did it before them. I really believe that." [From 6:26 onwards]

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing on RAW and SmackDown with a ten-bell salute on both shows.

However, this is not the first time Russo has spoken about the disrespect in modern wrestling. He recently addressed the treatment of Bret Hart at SummerSlam, which can be read here.

